Fugitive Friday: May 24

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man once charged with murder with ties to Comanche County is the focus of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Fugitive Friday campaign.
Oscar Edward Hernandez was paroled in 2009 after serving time for Comanche and Oklahoma County drug possession and trafficking convictions.
He hasn't been seen since October of 2010 when DOC says he violated his parole.
He was charged with a murder in Logan County later that year, but never faced trial.
The case was later dismissed due to a lack of evidence, but Hernandez is still wanted for violating parole.
He may be in Mexico.
If you know where he is, call police.
