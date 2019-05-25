Local students celebrate first day of summer break at Texas Roadhouse

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday is the first day of summer break for many local kids, and a lot of them got the chance to enjoy it with an event at Texas Roadhouse in Lawton.
The restaurant held its second annual summer bash Friday morning.
Kids got to take part in games and face painting.
The senior kitchen manager, Nate Inger, says this was a good way for kids to kick off their summer vacation.
“We’re just celebrating the end of the school year, of course a very long school year and everyone loves the start of summer break, so this is how we like to celebrate it with the kids of the community," says Inger.
Restaurant employees also dressed up as superheroes today to celebrate the start of summer.
