Mostly cloudy skies today with another chance of severe weather tonight.

Good Saturday morning Texoma, waking up today and heading out the door it will be a mild start with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon hours temperatures will rise into the mid 80′s and clouds will become more abundant. Winds will be blowing south between 15-25 miles per hour. Small chance of storms for the early evening hours as storms build out west in the Texas Panhandle. Those storms will then move eastward which our western counties will have the greatest chance of seeing these storms from the late evening and early night hours. The main threat with these storms is small hail, strong winds, and flooding. This includes flash flooding. A lot of rain in a short period of time and with how much rain we have been seeing over the past week alone will cause for a high threat of flooding. Tonight will be in the lower 70′s.