Mostly cloudy skies today with another chance of severe weather tonight.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - High of 85 today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Chance for rain again tonight with a low chance throughout the day.
Good Saturday morning Texoma, waking up today and heading out the door it will be a mild start with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon hours temperatures will rise into the mid 80′s and clouds will become more abundant. Winds will be blowing south between 15-25 miles per hour. Small chance of storms for the early evening hours as storms build out west in the Texas Panhandle. Those storms will then move eastward which our western counties will have the greatest chance of seeing these storms from the late evening and early night hours. The main threat with these storms is small hail, strong winds, and flooding. This includes flash flooding. A lot of rain in a short period of time and with how much rain we have been seeing over the past week alone will cause for a high threat of flooding. Tonight will be in the lower 70′s.
Tomorrow will be very similar to today (Saturday). High in the mid 80′s, starting out partly cloudy and eventually becoming mostly cloudy. Storms will again build in the west and move to the east in the evening and over night hours. Winds will be south at 15-25 miles per hour. The threat these storms will bring is small hail, strong winds, and flooding.
Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy skies to start the day then slowly the clouds will burn away and it will be partly cloudy skies. High in the upper 80′s and lows in the lower 70′s. Winds will be strong blowing south at 15-30 miles per hour. There is a chance of rain on Monday due to storms building in the west and moving eastward throughout the evening.
Have a great Memorial Day weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Michelle Hughes
