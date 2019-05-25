Thousands attend Lawton health-based initiative, Open Streets

“At first we were seeing two to three thousand, then it was three to four, and now it’s about four to five thousand that come out for this four hour event, and I think the community has really made this successful because they get behind it and they come together every year to make sure it’s a success," said Vrska. "They get nothing for setting up out here, but they just want to have a healthy environment and a healthy living activity for kids and families. So, we’re really excited about the progress and the growth of it and we can’t wait to see what’s to come, because every year we add something new and we’re just thankful that Lawton supports that for us.”