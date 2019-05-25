Tornado watch out tonight until 10pm. Storms begin to build out west.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Tornado watch is out until 10 pm tonight. Storms are building out west. There is another severe threat tomorrow.
Today worked out to be a nice day with highs in the mid 80s across Texoma with partly cloudy skies. A tornado watch until 10pm tonight was just issued for Tillman, Jackson, Harmon, Greer, Kiowa, and Washita counties. This is due to the storms that are building in the Texas panhandle. These storms can bring a threat of ping pong sized hail, 60-80mph winds, a low threat for a tornado, and flooding. The storms will reach western Texoma from 4-10pm then central Texoma between 8pm-12am. Flooding will once again be a major concern due to the heavy amount of rainfall that we will be seeing tonight on top of what we saw last night. Once the storms pass through lows will be in the upper 68s and lower 70s across Texoma and be partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow will be much like today, with nice start. Partly cloudy skies then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 80s and storms will start out west and move east in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Flooding will a major concern for tomorrow with the rain we get tonight and the rain we will also be seeing tomorrow. Winds will be out of the south at 30mph and lows will be in the upper 60s.
Monday, Memorial Day, will be a nice day. Highs in the 80s and lows in the low 70s. Skies will start out mostly cloudy but then becoming partly cloudy as the day rolls on. Rain chances are at 20%.
Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. The rain chances are greatest in eastern Texoma.
-First Alert Meteorologist Michelle Hughes
