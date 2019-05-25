Tornado watch out tonight until 10pm. Storms begin to build out west.

Today worked out to be a nice day with highs in the mid 80s across Texoma with partly cloudy skies. A tornado watch until 10pm tonight was just issued for Tillman, Jackson, Harmon, Greer, Kiowa, and Washita counties. This is due to the storms that are building in the Texas panhandle. These storms can bring a threat of ping pong sized hail, 60-80mph winds, a low threat for a tornado, and flooding. The storms will reach western Texoma from 4-10pm then central Texoma between 8pm-12am. Flooding will once again be a major concern due to the heavy amount of rainfall that we will be seeing tonight on top of what we saw last night. Once the storms pass through lows will be in the upper 68s and lower 70s across Texoma and be partly cloudy skies.