Community comes together after deadly tornado

El Reno, Okla. (TNN) -I’m near Interstate 40 and highway 81 where parts of the city were affected by Saturday’s tornado, just like this hotel right behind me. I was able to speak to a resident about what she saw.
“When we walked in we noticed that their were immediate needs and there was a gentleman who needed shoes and he had his two young children and his feet were cut so my daughter Brianna and I ran to First Baptist Church at Shepard’s House where they have items for need and we came back as quickly as possible and got them what they needed," said Stevenson.
Stacey Stevenson is one of several volunteers helping with disaster relief for those affected. Mayor Matt White said everyone has really come together to help in a time like this.
“It really is one of those things that we’re here to help our neighbors and everyone else and when these tragedies happen like this, we basically just stick together. We make sure we’re all on the same page and we are," said Mayor White.
Cindy Huge with The American Red Cross said they are working with the VFW in El Reno to provide shelter. She said they will make sure everyone has a recovery plan.
“We have a great organization and we’re always there to help, and we will help these people. Right now it’s a hug and a warm place to sleep and safety and food as the days go on we’ll be working with them and their recovery," said Huge.
Mayor White said the plan moving forward is to get Highway 81 opened back up and begin the cleaning process along with restoring power.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.