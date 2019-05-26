Rain returns tonight. Severe threat pushes to the west.

Waking up and walking out the door, it’ll feel much like yesterday with a mild start, overnight lows in the upper 60s. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s across Texoma with winds coming from the south blowing to 25 miles per hour. The rain holds at 40% for the evening and it will start in the Texas panhandle then move eastward as the night progresses. Much like we saw last night. Models are showing storm arrivals a bit later than last night, approx. 9pm. The storm motion will mostly be northeast so the storms will likely take the same path as last night. Storms will clear out by early Monday morning.