Rain returns tonight. Severe threat pushes to the west.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Rain chances hold for this evening and into tonight. Severe threat stays towards western Texoma.
Waking up and walking out the door, it’ll feel much like yesterday with a mild start, overnight lows in the upper 60s. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s across Texoma with winds coming from the south blowing to 25 miles per hour. The rain holds at 40% for the evening and it will start in the Texas panhandle then move eastward as the night progresses. Much like we saw last night. Models are showing storm arrivals a bit later than last night, approx. 9pm. The storm motion will mostly be northeast so the storms will likely take the same path as last night. Storms will clear out by early Monday morning.
Getting ready for Memorial Day on Monday, warm to mild start with overnight lows being in the low 70s across Texoma. Starting out mostly cloudy the sun will break through the clouds therefore making Monday a partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances hold at 20% and will will be coming in from the south at 30 miles per hour. There is a severe risk out for Monday but it is keeping west for now.
Tuesday is our next potential day for severe weather. We are currently in a slight risk. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across Texoma with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be SSW at 30 miles per hour.
-First Alert Meteorologist Michelle Hughes
