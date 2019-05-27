America’s Veteran Supporters hosted ceremony at Ft. Sill National Cemetery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hundreds were there in support.
They heard from guest speakers about their involvement in the military, and why Memorial Day means so much.
Each determined to make sure our fallen service members are never forgotten.
They placed a special wreath, and raised the flag from half staff to full... a Memorial Day tradition observed all over the country.
“Memorial Day is when we take the time to honor the men and women who fought for our country, so that we could have the freedom we have today, and they are no longer with us to help us celebrate," said Pat Powell, the president of America’s Veteran Supporters.
“Show our support to the families that are still surviving to help through today," said Mary Fountain, secretary of America’s Veteran Supporters.
After the speakers, many took time to place flowers on graves and visit their loved ones’ final resting place.
