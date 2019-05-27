Duncan police investigating Sunday night homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting Sunday night in Duncan.
Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday, an unidentified man was found dead in the front yard of a house off of West Osage Road, just West of Highway 81. Authorities do have a suspect in custody but are still working to find out what, exactly, happened.
A woman who lives in the area but did not want to go on camera said her wife was at home when the shooting happened.
"She heard some loud music and then it sounded like either a fire work, you know with Memorial weekend someone was popping them off, or like a gunshot,” the woman said.
Once police arrived, they realized it was actually a gunshot, which worried them.
"A little sketched out, I guess. Last night was a little scary, every bump we heard we were waking up. We didn’t know if they had who did it in custody yet,” the woman said.
Lieutenant John Byers with the Duncan Police Department said they believe they do have the man responsible in custody, but they’re still working to find out what circumstances led up to the shooting.
"Possibly a disturbance between two individuals, maybe some females involved. We’re still working through that part of it. Maybe it was a dispute between the victim and the shooter, maybe an ongoing dispute,” Byers said.
Byers said they are now looking for a few witnesses that fled the scene after the shooting that they hope will come forward.
"To find those individuals, it can change the dynamics of an investigation very quickly. You can have people corroborating their stories and other eyewitnesses coming in and saying no, this is what happened, and they would know certain details about the events, about the crime scene,” Byers said.
As of Monday night, the victim's name has not been released as they work to find and notify his next of kin.
Byers asks that anyone with information on the shooting please call Stephens County Crime Stoppers at (580) - 252 - INFO.
