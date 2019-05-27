First Alert 7 Forecast: quiet this evening but storm chances will return tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thankfully, we will be storm-free this evening but that may not be the case over the next couple of days.
Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid this evening as temperatures fall into the low 80s by 9PM and near 70 by daybreak. Partly cloudy and warm tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance of a spotty shower or storm in the morning then perhaps isolated to scattered storms from late afternoon into the evening. The best chance will be near or east of I-44 but storms may be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a low tornado threat. Any storms should quickly end late tomorrow evening.
Wednesday may be wetter as a stronger storm system approaches from the west. Expect scattered to numerous storms to develop and last through the evening. A few storms could be severe with mostly a hail and wind threat. There will be a chance of more flooding with rain totals 0.50″ to 2″, heaviest near and south of the Red River. Highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and lows in the mid 60s.
Storm chances will become more spotty Thursday & Friday. Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Heading into the weekend, the warmth & humidity will stay with us and we could see scattered storms each day, especially in the evening and at night. Next week, storm chances should gradually decrease but temperatures may go up as a more summer-like pattern tries to take hold in the Southern Plains.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
