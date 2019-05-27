First Alert 7 Forecast: quiet this evening but storm chances will return tomorrow

Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid this evening as temperatures fall into the low 80s by 9PM and near 70 by daybreak. Partly cloudy and warm tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance of a spotty shower or storm in the morning then perhaps isolated to scattered storms from late afternoon into the evening. The best chance will be near or east of I-44 but storms may be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a low tornado threat. Any storms should quickly end late tomorrow evening.