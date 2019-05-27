LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It is a quiet morning with no rain or storms in the viewing area. Our weather looks to remain quiet this afternoon and evening under mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances return later tonight with a low severe threat primarily for wind and hail. We will catch another break tomorrow during the late morning and early afternoon before more strong to severe storms return for eastern Texoma during the later afternoon and evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s.