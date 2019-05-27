LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It is a quiet morning with no rain or storms in the viewing area. Our weather looks to remain quiet this afternoon and evening under mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances return later tonight with a low severe threat primarily for wind and hail. We will catch another break tomorrow during the late morning and early afternoon before more strong to severe storms return for eastern Texoma during the later afternoon and evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s.
A cold front will move east during the middle of the week sparking a few strong to severe storm chances for us on Wednesday. The biggest threats we will keep and eye on will be large hail, damging winds, possible tornadoes, and flash flooding. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.
Thursday and Friday look to be on the quieter side with storm activity, but a few will still be possible. High temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 80s Friday.
The warming trend will continue into the weekend as well. A few storms look possible next weekend for portions of the viewing area. We will continue to monitor model consistency throughout this week and keep you update with the current weather changes for next weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
