Ft. Sill hosted their annual Memorial Day service

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Ft. Sill honored those who lost their lives serving our country and their family members with a Memorial Day service on post.
More than 3300 former service members are buried at Ft. Sill, and today they hosted their service right in the middle of them.
They placed a special red, white and blue, wreath, and after that, the 21 cannon salute rang out over Ft. Sill.
“So many people paid a terrible price for this country. I recall a lot of faces that I carry with me, that’s what today means to me," said Bill Kindt, a retired veteran who served during Korea and Vietnam.
He said today is tough, because serving in two wars means he saw a lot of his close friends die either during battle, or after they returned.
“It will probably always bother me, but we owe it to them,” said Kindt.
After today’s service ended, Brigadier General Brian Gibson visited with Kindt, and Gibson said hearing his story, and others in attendance was the highlight of his Memorial Day.
<GIBSON>
“The sacrifices that they’ve made losing loved ones is why we are here today, and being able to hear their stories makes it so special,” said Brigadier General Brian Gibson.
“If we didn’t have a ceremony, we would be forgetting those who served before us that allow us to be here today,” said Gibson.
Gibson presented a speech sharing stories of fallen soldiers stretching from now, back to the revolutionary war.
Kindt shared some of his own stories as well, explaining that some of the battles he was involved in are still on his mind today, and every day.
“Of course you remember some of the big battles like the Tet Offensive of 68, which was a terrible time for the Army and Vietnam. We lost a lot of good men, and I think about that many times,” said Kindt.
Kindt said Ft. SIll and their ceremonies are special to him because after his service ended he was assigned to the post, and his civilian career began.
“I had the pleasure of doing a first person presentation of Colonel Grierson for almost 20 years, so I really gave a lot of tours of Ft. SIll and talked about the men that served here. I’ll always come to memorial ceremonies," said Kindt.
Gibson said they continued to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice a few hours after the ceremony ended.
Ft. Sill joined forces with bases, posts, and people all over the world with a moment of silence.
He said in a world that’s never still, so many people just taking the few minutes to think about those who gave their lives for freedom is a great way to honor them.
