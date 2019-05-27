MedWatch: National EMS Week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -National EMS Week was May 19-25th. It was a week to celebrate EMS workers and the important job they have in our communities.
EMS week is a week dedicated to first responders to help recognize their sacrifices, dedication, and hard work.
"It's a week in May where we kind of celebrate all of our EMS workers and let them know how much they're appreciated," said John Phillips, EMS manager at CCMH. "One week out of the year we try to do a few special things for them."
Phillips says this week is just a small token of their appreciation to all emergency medical service workers.
"These guys work 24/7," said Phillips. "They are the overworked, underpaid and under-appreciated in the medical field. So just that one week for them to show them how much they're appreciated means a lot for them."
Phillips has been an EMS worker for the past 20 years. He says the best part about his job, is that it's different every day.
"You never know what you're going to get. Everyday is going to be a new day," said Phillips. "One day you could deliver a baby, the next day you're working a major car wreck somewhere else. It's just a variety of what you could be doing."
Phillips says summer usually is a busier time for them, since people are on vacation. He urges everyone to stay safe this Memorial Day.
"There's going to be a lot of people out," said Phillips. "Watch out for bikers, watch out for yourself. This summer it's going to get hot again, so stay hydrated and drink plenty of water."
And for the EMS workers out there...
"Thank you for all your hard work and your dedication, and keep up the good job."
Comanche County EMS is receiving the Lifeline Bronze Plus award this year from the American Heart Association. Lifeline EMS recognition is a program designed to showcase EMS organizations across the nation for their excellent STEMI care. Also, there’s a nationwide shortage of EMT’s and paramedics, so if you are interested in becoming a part time or full time EMS worker, you can apply online at CCMHHealth.com, or call 585-5505.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.