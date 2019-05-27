One in custody after deadly Duncan shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - One person is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting in Duncan Sunday night.
Police got a call shortly after 10:15 p.m. that a man had been shot and was laying in the front yard of a home on Osage Road.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released, because police are still attempting to notify next of kin.
One person has been taken into custody, but police are still looking for witnesses that may have seen the shooting happen.
If you have any information authorities are asking that you contact police.
