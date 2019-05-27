Rocky and Sentinel without water for second time this month

WASHITA COUNTY, OK (TNN) - Severe flooding in Beckham County caused two eight-inch water lines to break in Rural Water District 1, leaving the towns of Rocky and Sentinel without water for the second time during the month of May.
This comes just two weeks after residents were without water for some time after severe flooding damaged the same two water lines.
The fire stations in both towns will have potable and non-potable water available. Residents will need to bring containers to be filled from the tanks. Citizens who are unable to come to either location for water can notify their local city government.
Officials do not yet have a timeline on how long this outage will last.
