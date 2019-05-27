Stephens County holds Memorial Day ceremonies

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (TNN) - There were three Memorial Day ceremonies in Stephens County Monday.
The first ceremony was at the Fairlawn Cemetery in Comanche Monday morning.
In attendance were several military service organizations along with several state legislators.
We caught up with the commander of the Stephens County Honor Guard about the significance of Memorial Day. “It’s important to remember all that have given the ultimate for the protection of the United States of America, and that’s why we’re here,” said Kenneth Youngblood.
After the ceremony in Comanche wrapped up officials took it to Duncan for a different audience.
It happened at noon at Memorial Park.
There, the American Legion recognized those lost in each of the five military branches, memorial wreaths were laid, past military members were honored followed by TAPS.
Representative Marcus McEntire was one of several state legislators there and says this is the one day where the entire country can stop and memorialize the fallen.
“It means the loss of life, this is the day we remember those who sacrificed their lives in military affairs, we have to remember, we cannot forget the sacrifices these men and women made," said Representative McEntire.
A third ceremony was put on in Stephens County at the Old Cemetery in Rush Springs just a few hours later.
