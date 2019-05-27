Tillman Co. water tower shot

UPDATE:
The Tillman County sheriff has confirmed the water tower was shot multiple times.
Original Story:
TILLMAN CO., Okla. (TNN) - Some Tillman County Rural Water District #1 customers are being asked to conserve water.
The Tillman Co. RWD #1 posted to Facebook Monday morning that their Baseline water tower was damaged sometime Sunday night. They posted photos that appear to show the water coming out of small holes on the tower. Customers in the Baseline tower area have been asked to conserve water.
According to their Facebook post, repairs are being made and they are working to reroute water.
