Duncan PD investigating Monday night shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Police Department says a woman was sent to the hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. in the 700 block of west Cedar.
DPD said the victim is a white female and is in her mid 20′s. She was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital, and was transferred to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City.
Officials said they have searched nearby homes and vehicles, as well as conducted interviews, but have made no arrests.
If you know anything they ask you call the police department or Crime Stoppers at 580-252-INFO.
The story has been updated to correct the time of the shooting from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m.
