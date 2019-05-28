LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Our weather is quiet again to start the day, but that will change later for a few places in Texoma. Temperatures as you head out the door will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will eventually warm into the upper 80s this afternoon. Anytime around 2-3PM storms will begin to develop ahead of a dry line in central Texoma. Places along I-44 eastward and northeast towards OKC have the best chance of seeing strong to severe storms this afternoon. The main threats associated with those storms will be large hail and damaging wind. The storm activity will quiet down during the overnight hours.
Widespread rain and storm chances move into Texoma tomorrow. Counties along the Red River and south have the better chances of seeing a few strong to severe storms along with heavy downpours. Hail, wind, and flooding will be the biggest threats we keep an eye on. Rain accumulations through tomorrow evening could be up to 3 inches in a few localized places south of the Red River.
A dry day is on the way for Thursday afternoon. We will see lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Friday, with little to no severe threat expected at this time.
Saturday and Sunday temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s. Off and on showers and non-severe storms will continue through most of the weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
