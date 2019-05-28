LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Our weather is quiet again to start the day, but that will change later for a few places in Texoma. Temperatures as you head out the door will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will eventually warm into the upper 80s this afternoon. Anytime around 2-3PM storms will begin to develop ahead of a dry line in central Texoma. Places along I-44 eastward and northeast towards OKC have the best chance of seeing strong to severe storms this afternoon. The main threats associated with those storms will be large hail and damaging wind. The storm activity will quiet down during the overnight hours.