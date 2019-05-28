Homes, businesses flooded near Lake Altus - Lugert

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Any extra rain could be bad news for residents near Lake Altus Lugert, who are already dealing with significant flooding.
Thousands of gallons of water continue to flow through the gates at Lake Altus Lugert, filling the rivers and wreaking havoc on the residents who live in the area. Much of that water is now flooding River Road. Mila Korn said her home used to sit eight feet above the North Fork River line, but now, her home and neighboring properties are under water.
"We stacked as much as we could up and got all of the outside stuff moved. But my husband looked in the window and our refrigerator is floating. And we did sandbag,” Korn said.
Further up the river, businesses are seeing the same issues. Jessica Miranda owns a paddle boat rental company, which she completely packed up after her deck was flooded and two boats washed away.
"As the troopers have told us already, just be prepared, clean out your buildings. Don’t let anything stay if you don’t want it to go. We’ve loaded up trailers and truck loads and cleaned our buildings out and then restock when it’s all over,” Miranda said.
Fortunately, both Korn and Miranda were prepared for flooding thanks to the work of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
"Yesterday, we gave a 24 hour notice to all of the residents here on River Road behind Brinkman’s store of a voluntary evacuation, knowing that the Bureau of Reclamation was going to open the gates up and the possibility of flooding some of the residents,” said Trooper George Hoyle.
Trooper Hoyle said they are trying to keep the flooding to a minimum, but unfortunately water is coming into the lake faster than it is going out, meaning they don’t know for sure if conditions will improve or get worse.
"That’s one of the water science questions that everybody doesn’t really have an answer to. The flood waters that we got last week, that’s what we’re seeing last week. It takes a little time for the water to get down the North Fork River to the lake and the future weather forecast, if we have more rain that means more water,” Hoyle said.
Hoyle said that could potentially cause them to open the flood gates further, causing more flooding in the future.
