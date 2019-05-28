Man drowns at Lake Chickasha

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A 34 year old man from Chickasha died Monday evening after drowning at Lake Chickasha in Caddo County.
Oklahoma Highway patrol says just before 5:30 Monday evening, Zachary Tyron, and two other men were on a boat dock when they noticed a young girl struggling in the water.
All three men jumped in to help the girl, two of the men made it back to the dock with the girl, while Tyron went under the water and never came back up.
Tyron’s body was found just before 8:30 Monday night after OHP used a drag bar about 10 feet away from the boat dock.
Tyron was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Medical Examiner’s officer in Oklahoma City.
