Oklahoma’s canola and wheat crops hindered by severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Agriculture officials say Oklahoma’s canola and wheat harvests could be smaller and come later than planned due to recent severe weather.
The Oklahoman reports that agriculture experts Josh Lofton and Mike Schulte say growers will need another week to assess the damage, and the harvests likely won’t start before then.
Canola generates seed pods that are crushed for oil. They’re especially vulnerable to hail storms and high winds because dried out pods are delicate and can shatter.
Schulte says Oklahoma wheat farmers are warning that the number of bushels harvested this year could be reduced by around 15% or more.
