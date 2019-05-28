Semi rollover closes parts of I-44

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A roadway is still partly closed down after a semi-truck rolled over Monday afternoon.
It happened around 2:15 near mile marker 28 of I-44, according to OHP.
Firefighters on the scene said the driver was able to get up and walk around after the crash and didn't need to be taken to a hospital.
Shortly after five, OHP officials said the inside lane was open to allow traffic to move, but they will have to shut the inside lane down again later to bring the semi upright.
