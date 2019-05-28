UPDATE: Rebekka White receiving treatment in OKC after shooting Monday afternoon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The shooting that sent Rebekka White to the hospital Monday afternoon is still under investigation, and Lt John Byers said it may take some time before they are able to move forward due to her condition.
“With her jaw being broke, she’s not able to speak real well so we’re just biding a little time. When she’s in a better condition to visit with us we’re going to go up and visit with her again," said Lt. John Byers.
A neighbor who lives two houses down says he didn’t hear a gun shot, but did see police arrive on scene.
“The police rolled up on this house, had it taped off, we’re searching the house but they wouldn’t explain what was going on. 90 minutes to two hours, we were just sitting here at the table watching the whole thing go on last night," said neighbor James Williams.
Lt Byers says White first said the shooting was an accident, but her story isn’t adding up.
“That just didn’t quite make sense by the placement of the gunshot and the other evidence we’ve obtained, it just doesn’t appear to be an accident," said Lt. Byers.
This is just one of three shootings being investigated by the Duncan police department, and both Lt. Byers and Williams said this upward trend has them frustrated.
“Not quite even full summer yet, and it’s starting out really really busy. I hope it’s not a progression of trending violence," said Lt. Byers.
“This a quiet neighborhood, a really quiet neighborhood. We have very few apartments being used. I have little kids, and grandkids over here all the time, I didn’t want any trouble," said Williams,
Because this is still an active investigation, Lt. Byers asks anyone who might have information to call the Duncan police department or Crime Stoppers of Stephens county at 580 252 info.
