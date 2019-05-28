Water line repairs continue in Beckham County

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Beckham County Rural Water District 1 is still asking customers to conserve water even though they now have one of their two river crossings back in operation.
According to Beckham County Rural Water District 1, it will take some time pressure up and fill all of the lines.
The district is also still under a voluntary advisory.
Water samples will be taken throughout the district and the public will be notified when the water is ruled safe without boiling.
As a reminder, there are water buffalo tanks in Carter, Hobart, Rocky, and Sentinel.
You are asked to take your containers and fill them at one of the locations listed.
Bottled water is also available.
