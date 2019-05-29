Anadarko having waste water issues

ANADARKO, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Anadarko is alerting citizens that severe weather has caused issues for their water and waste water system.
The system is experiencing problems due to flooding and storm water.
Water infiltration has overwhelmed the system causing it to gill over capacity.
The waste water treatment plant is inaccessible due to flooding.
The city is working to address the situation and they’re asking residents to keep their pets out of water that looks gray in color.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.