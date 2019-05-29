Cache man’s home of 62 years destroyed in flood

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma is no stranger to severe weather and we’ve seen a lot of it in the last couple of weeks. Though not every region has fallen victim to tornadoes, very few are escaping the destruction of flooding.
Wayland Denney, long-time resident and former mayor of Cache, is a staple in the community. Flood water invaded his home at the corner of 8th St. and Elm after the town has seen nearly double the normal amount of rainfall this month.
“It’s amazing how much damage 12 or 14 inches of water can do,” said Wayland Denney.
This house has been Wayland Denney’s home since 1957.
“I married my wife in this house, I made my children in this house,” said Denney.
Full of a lifetime of memories, the house now poses a threat to Wayland’s health.
“That odor and that smell, that old musky, mold and whatever, it’s full of it,” said Denney.
Wayland believes this single drain underneath the railroad track is to blame.
“When the water comes underneath the two tin horns I have, that one tin horn can’t handle the water and it backs up and that’s what happened this time," said Denney. "It just backs up into my house.”
But, it’s not as easy of a fix as just adding a second drain.
“The railroad done a study of the town of Cache," said Denney. "If they put another tin horn underneath that railroad track, it’ll flood the whole south end of Cache.”
Although the problem Wayland experienced might be specific to the location, the Mayor of Cache tells residents how they can help prevent water from backing up into their property.
“A lot of people don’t understand how the drainage system works," said Mayor Shawn Komahcheet. "There’s a lot of factors involved. First of all as a homeowner it’s your responsibility to keep your easements clean and free of debris. If you own a tin horn that is crushed or not big enough, it’s your responsibility to replace that and make sure it is free flowing.”
But the biggest cause of the flooding just might be out of anyone’s control.
“One of the biggest problem’s we’ve had is the amount of rain we’ve had,” said Mayor Komahcheet.
As for Wayland, he eventually plans to rebuild.
“If I stay on this corner, I’m going to have to either put maybe four or five concrete blocks high for the foundation or bring some fill-in here,” said Denney.
And despite losing everything Wayland is looking at the silver-lining.
“The executive director of the little housing authority has offered me an apartment till I figure out what I’m going to do and another one of my buddies, offered to bring his travel trailer in and hook it up," said Denny. “I’m really thankful to have those friends.”
Wayland’s granddaughter, Devin, has set up a GoFundMe account online for people to donate to help him.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.