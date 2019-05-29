City Council postpones meeting after majority doesn’t attend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A majority of Lawton city council members did not attend Tuesday night’s meeting which caused some problems. Four council members, the mayor, city staff and Lawton residents waited more than 20 minutes hoping another would show up, but they didn't.
They could not hold most of the meeting because they had to have more than half there. Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson along with most of the other members there were surprised.
“This is really unique,” Councilman Jackson said. “Of all the years that I’ve been on council, which is 21 years now, this is the very first time I’ve seen this happen to us. We just didn’t have a quorum, enough people. We needed five eligible voters, and we didn’t have five councilmen here.”
But they were still able to hold a public hearing on the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. Being it was a vote on the budget Mayor Stan Booker was able to weigh in making it where they had a majority for that one item.
During the hearing, two people came forward to express their opinions. The council ended up voting to continue the public hearing Thursday at 6 o’clock in City Hall.
