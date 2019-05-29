Duncan police identify victim, search for gun used in deadly shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Police are searching for the gun used in a deadly shooting on Sunday night.
Tuesday authorities identified the victim as Odis Turner Jr.
Police say someone called the station saying the gun used in the shooting was tossed out along the road near Elk and the Duncan Bypass.
The Stephens County Sheriffs Department along with ODOT assisted in the search.
They are cutting the grass near the road as well as using medal detectors and four wheelers to search the area as thoroughly as possible.
They also had the person who called the tip in at the police station earlier trying to learn more.
If you have any more information, you are asked to call the Duncan police department or crime stoppers.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.