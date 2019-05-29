LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This morning a few strong to severe storms are possible as our next system moves in out of the southwest. All modes of severe weather are possible with those storms. We will continue to hold on to storms through the late morning and into the early afternoon. The bulk of our storm activity should move out by 2PM, but a few lingering isolated storms are possible later today. Flooding will be a big concern this morning and afternoon as rain accumulations for some places will be around 1-2″. Counties in southeastern Texoma near the Red River could see isolated amounts higher than 2″. High temperatures today will only be into the mid 70s due to a cold front that will move through around 10-11AM.