LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This morning a few strong to severe storms are possible as our next system moves in out of the southwest. All modes of severe weather are possible with those storms. We will continue to hold on to storms through the late morning and into the early afternoon. The bulk of our storm activity should move out by 2PM, but a few lingering isolated storms are possible later today. Flooding will be a big concern this morning and afternoon as rain accumulations for some places will be around 1-2″. Counties in southeastern Texoma near the Red River could see isolated amounts higher than 2″. High temperatures today will only be into the mid 70s due to a cold front that will move through around 10-11AM.
Dry weather is on the way for tomorrow afternoon and most of Friday. High temperatures Thursday will be around 83 degrees and Friday 84. Plenty of sunshine is expected for both days, but a few isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
This weekend a few scattered off and on showers and storms are possible more so for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Good news though, the severe potential looks very low. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday and Tuesday we will see some high temperatures in the lower 90s under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. A few lower rain and storm chances still remain in the forecast.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
