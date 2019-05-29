Lawton homeless shelter continues to raise funds for new building

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A local homeless shelter is continuing to raise money for a new building.
So far C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless has held about three fundraisers this year and is in the planning stages of hosting more. They participated in the Lawton garage sale, held a hot dog fundraiser as well as partnered with Firo’s to raise money.
This added up to over $800, however they also received a large donation from Eisenhower High School. Students there chose C. Carter Crane to raise money for during Beak Week.
The shelter recently received a check of $10,000 from EHS. Donation Specialist, Jennifer Hough said it was nice to see students work together.
“They did this all on their own. They called me and said, hey we want to help you guys and here is what we’re going to do, and it was really amazing to see that that school came together like that," said Hough.
She said they are currently in the works of trying to put together a haunted house for all ages to enjoy this fall. You can follow C.Carter Crane’s Shelter for the Homeless fundraising efforts by visiting their Facebook page.
