Man charged in connection to Duncan patrol car shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The man accused of shooting a police officer’s car in Duncan has now been charged in connection to the crime.
Mario Flowers has been charged with shooting with the intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Duncan police called it a case of swatting, saying an officer was called to a false call of a domestic disturbance last Sunday morning when his patrol car was shot twice.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the call came from a blocked number, and police were able to track the number through AT&T to find that it belonged to Flowers.
A gun matching the one used in the shooting was found at a relative's house.
His bond has been set at $1 million.
