Octopus moves into Medicine Park Aquarium

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A few creatures including an octopus are the newest aquatic friends to call the Medicine Park Aquarium home.
The octopus, named Pearl is the first sea-water animal to call the aquarium home, coming all the way from the Caribbean Sea.
Fish, frogs and turtles from across the world are just some of the animals that line the walls of the Medicine Park Aquarium. Each and every one of them come from fresh water environments, until now.
"This new exhibit is completely different than everything we have. We have a Carribbean Two Spot Octopus. Then a tide pool touch tank that kids can touch that has lobsters, hermit crabs, starfish, urchins and some other little things they’ll find throughout the whole touch tank,” said Aquarium and Life Sciences Director Nicole Rowe.
Wednesday, many of the animals were introduced to their new homes and pretty soon they’ll become valuable teaching tools to both kids and adults who visit the aquarium.
"There’s so many creatures out there that people don’t know about. Cold water vs. warm water. Yes, we’re only showing warm water species but there’s so many out there. We’re all about conservation through education so if we can teach everybody what else is out there, we can make any conservation efforts that we can,” Rowe said.
The aquarium is always looking for new exhibits but the idea to bring in an octopus actually came from a frequent visitor. Dr. Daniel Joyce requested and sponsored the exhibit because his young kids love the eight-tentacled creatures and wanted to see them in person.
"My son kept on saying daddy, I want an octopus, I want an octopus. So we contacted Doug at the aquarium and they made it happen,” Dr. Joyce said.
While his kids were the driving force behind it, Joyce said he thinks it will be great for the entire community.
"When you’re successful, you can give back to the community so it’s not just you, it’s for everybody because it’s such a huge thing and the aquarium has so many great things coming up,” Dr. Joyce said.
You can go meet Pearl and whole slew of new aquatic animals Saturday at 11:30 a.m. as they hold a grand opening for the exhibit. In addition to meeting the animals, they’ll have biologists on hand to answer questions. They will also be giving away prizes and will have areas set up for kids to color.
