Raining moving east, dry for the night.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Rain ending tonight and we will be drying up for the evening. Nice day tomorrow.
Rain will continue to push eastward and clear out of the area by tonight. We will dry up tonight and end out day with mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy skies.
Waking up tomorrow morning, walking out the door will be upper 50s and lower 60s across Texoma. Tomorrows high will be 83 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north and becoming east at 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow is the best day to get outside if you can!
Friday will be highs in the low to mid 80s and winds out of the southeast at 15 miles per hour. Partly cloudy skies with rain chances having at 20%. The best time to see these rain chances on Friday are early morning and out counties to the far west and in northern Texas.
Weekend forecast, rain chances are 40% for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across Texoma with lows in the upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and then Sunday we will see the rain in the morning hours so after the shows pass on by, skies will then become partly cloudy.
First Alert Meteorologist Michelle Hughes
