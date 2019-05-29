Three additional measles cases identified in Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE CO., Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Okmulgee County Health Department have identified three additional cases of measles in Okmulgee County.
All three cases are close contacts of the initial case announced by OSDH on May 15.
That now makes 4 confirmed cases of measles in Oklahoma.
Interviews were completed for more than 250 individuals that were affiliated with settings where an exposure to the original case of measles may have occurred.
“This is a coordinated effort by a number of public health professionals,” said state epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed . “It is important for us to identify settings where individuals may have been exposed to advise them of their risk and implement measures to prevent the spread of illness to those who may be unvaccinated, and persons who may be at greater risk of illness due to compromised immune systems or children who may not be old enough to receive full protection.”
The initial case of measles was a person who returned to Oklahoma after traveling to various domestic and international destinations. The measles virus is still common in many parts of the world, with outbreaks happening in many countries including the USA.
As of May 24, there have been 940 cases of measles reported in 26 states. This is the highest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994.
