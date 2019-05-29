Tillman County water towers repaired after being shot

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tillman County Rural Water District #1 says repairs have been completed on their Baseline Water Tower.
Over the weekend, the Baseline Tower was vandalized after being shot numerous times.
Residents in the area, along Baseline road, experienced low water pressure.
Now that the tower is fixed, it will take a few days to refill and for the pressure to return to normal.
Tillman County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the suspects who vandalized the water towers.
If you have any information on the vandalism, you are asked to call the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office at (580)-335-3013.
