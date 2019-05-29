‘WE’RE ALL FAMILY’: IKE girls basketball helping El Reno team

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Eisenhower Girls basketball team is collecting donations to help members of the El Reno girls basketball team following the recent tornado. They’ve been collecting donations for the past two days and are planning on taking them up there Wednesday.
On the court, these two teams are competitors, but that all changed Saturday night when a tornado ripped through El Reno.
"Off the court, we're all a family,” IKE basketball player Mikaela Hall said. “We all work hard off the court. We're all family and we all work together and it's just important to go help family members, someone else in need."
The EF-3 tornado destroyed homes and businesses and killed two people. Craig Pindell, the assistant coach for the IKE girls basketball team, said multiple members of the El Reno basketball team were directly impacted by the storm.
"There were some girls that were affected by losing their house, some through injuries,” Pindell said. “No fatalities, God willing for the team, but there were some girls that are in the hospital."
After talking to El Reno coaches, the Eisenhower girls' basketball team decided to help out as much as they could.
"We hope the girls learn about humanity, about giving," Pindell said.
In the past two days, cases of bottled water and essentials like clothing and pillows have been dropped off.
"It's one thing to give to a charity and not know where the end product is going to be, but in this case, there is a connection, a personal connection between these two coaches and their players,” one donor said. “So, being about to help and meet that need is important."
And there's a definite connection between the two teams. Just a few months ago, in the last seconds of the semi-finals game, the El Reno team hit a game-winning shot taking the lead from IKE and sending them home instead of the state championship.
"It's kinda like putting our pride aside and taking the basketball out of it and seeing them like human beings like how we are,” IKE basketball player Tyshae Lovell said. “We would want them to do the same thing for us."
If you'd like to donate it's not too late. The girls basketball coach will be at the IKE gym around 7:15 Wednesday morning collecting any last minute donations before they leave at 8:30.
