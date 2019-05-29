Wichita Falls bail bondsman arrested for alleged assault

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls bail bondsman was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail over the weekend. Maxie Green, 55, was charged with a misdemeanor assault.
According to court documents, on Saturday morning officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Best Blvd. for a high priority theft complaint.
A woman told dispatch a man stole her keys and left the scene in a dark colored SUV towards McKinney Road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they say a man, later identified as Green, was on top of a woman in the front yard of the home near the driveway.
The woman was screaming that Green was breaking her arm. Officers said it appeared Green was pulling the victim’s arm behind her back with her elbow bent locking it against her body.
Green backed away from the victim when officers arrived and was detained. The victim said she and Green were involved in a civil dispute regarding an SUV parked along the street in front of her house.
The victim said Green came to her house to take a title from her and collect some money she owed him. The victim said when she refused to hand the title over to him, Green attempted to take it by force.
Witnesses told officers they saw Green pulling the victim’s arms behind her back while wrestling over the title. One witness said they believed Green was going to dislocate the victim’s shoulder.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Green was arrested for Assault. At the time this article was published, he was no longer in the Wichita Co. Jail.
