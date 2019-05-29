Woman injured after late night shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Lawton Police have confirmed that a woman was shot late Tuesday night.
This happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue near the Lincoln Villa apartment complex.
No word yet on how this happened.
The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene.
The victim was transported to the hospital for her injuries.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
