Duncan man charged in connection to deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Memorial Day weekend Duncan murder.
According to court documents, 38-year-old Steven Ekaitis has been charged with two felonies, but has not yet been charged with murder.
Documents say police were called to the home on West Osage after receiving reports of a man being shot. When they arrived officers found Odis Turner lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his torso. Fire and EMS attempted to save Turner, but he died at the scene.
Police say while they were investigating, they received a call from Ekaitis admitting to the murder. After locating Ekaitis and other witnesses, they were taken to the police department for questioning.
After multiple interviews with witnesses, Ekaitis was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm after a Felony Conviction and Use of a Vehicle to Facilitate Discharge of a Firearm. The second charge came after Ekaitis admitted to shooting at two men who had shown up at the home with Turner that night as they were walking down the road away from the shooting scene. Neither of the men were struck by the gunfire.
We have reached out to officials to learn why he was not charged with murder, and are waiting for a response. You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.
