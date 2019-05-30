First Alert 7 Forecast: Sunshine today and tomorrow will be very similar!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Warm finish today with an abundance of sunshine and tomorrow will be very similar.
After all of the sunshine today we will warm up to a high of 83 degrees and the clouds will slowly start coming back into the picture as the night rolls in. Overnight storms are possible, mostly the western counties and north Texas will have the greatest chance.
Tomorrow walking out the door tomorrow temps will be in the lower 60s but warm up to mid 80s in Texoma. Skies will start off partly cloudy and become mostly sunny. Winds will go from SW to SE blowing at 10-15 miles per hour.
Saturday will be partly cloudy skies warming up to mid 80s across Texoma. Storms are possible for Saturday and winds will be coming from the south at 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Sunday walking out the door skies will be mostly cloudy skies coming partly cloudy throughout the day. Sunday has a storm chance of 40%, winds will continue to come from the South at 10-20 miles per hour.
Beginning of the work ween we will hit the warm low 90s across Texoma with a 20% chance of rain. Winds will be south at 10-20 miles per hour and the overnight low will be in the upper 60s.
First alert Meteorologist Michelle Hughes
