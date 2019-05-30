LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Temperatures as you head out the door are on the cooler side with a lot of places into the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15mph making conditions a little breezy. We will warm up quickly and be back into the lower 80s this afternoon. Sunshine is also on the way for this afternoon as well. This evening a few clouds will build in, and during the overnight a few very isolated showers are possible primarily in western Texoma. Most will stay dry into Friday.
Friday afternoon more sunshine will return and temperatures will be back into the mid 80s. The dry weather should continue into Friday night with a few isolated rain chances west early Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon will be dry under mostly sunny skies, but then better rain chances return Saturday evening. Those showers and isolated storms will linger into Sunday morning. Better chances for more widespread showers will be Sunday night into Monday morning. Overall, this weekend most won’t see any rain or storms, but a few could get a quick shower or non-severe storm move through. Better chances will be for counties in western and northwestern Texoma.
Next week low rain and storm chances return Monday through Wednesday. As of now, nothing looks to be on the severe side, but we will continue to monitor their development through the weekend. Highs next week will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
