LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Temperatures as you head out the door are on the cooler side with a lot of places into the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15mph making conditions a little breezy. We will warm up quickly and be back into the lower 80s this afternoon. Sunshine is also on the way for this afternoon as well. This evening a few clouds will build in, and during the overnight a few very isolated showers are possible primarily in western Texoma. Most will stay dry into Friday.