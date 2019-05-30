Flooding at Lake Altus improving

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The flooding situation at Lake Altus is starting to improve.
The lake level has now dropped back into the flood pool.
Flood Control gates are being closed a bit, so downstream flooding is decreasing, but it will take a while to see the results.
It will also take a while for water to recede from flooded campgrounds, boat ramps, and ATV riding area.
The boat ramp access will be the first thing to be opened up, but there is still some storm debris in the water and these hazards could be deadly if hit at a high rate of speed.
