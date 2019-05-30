Lawton woman arrested for trafficking drugs, child neglect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police have arrested a woman for trafficking illegal drugs while keeping a small child in the home.
According to court documents, police executed a search warrant on 25-year-old Leah Melrose's home on Friday.
There they found over methamphetamines, digital scales and plastic baggies, along with a loaded firearm.
Police say a small child was in the same room as the drugs.
They say Melrose herself was unresponsive when they found her and believe she was under the influence of drugs at the time of the search.
She faces several charges, including trafficking illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.
She is set to appear in court late next month.
