Lawton woman pleads guilty to child neglect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - a Lawton woman was sentenced today for leaving her children alone in their home in December.
28-year-old Leanne Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect.
She was arrested after leaving her children alone in their apartment.
According to authorities, the two younger children were in dirty diapers, and the oldest had called their grandmother for help.
Johnson is sentenced to 6 months in the Comanche County Detention Center.
