Pedestrian killed in crash near Marlow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that just before one o'clock Thursday morning, there was a fatal accident in Stephens County near Marlow.
According to OHP, a 17-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 81 and Rose Road.
The two people in the vehicle were not hurt, but the pedestrian died at the scene from his injuries.
He was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.
His identity has not been released.
The highway was re-opened just after 4 o’clock.
