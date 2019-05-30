The people of Duncan saw major flooding in areas this afternoon, water has since receded

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County Emergency Management warned people to stay away from a few areas... from Lakewood to Elder and many streets across the city.
But despite that warning., one woman ended up stranded in her car.
She said she was lucky to make it out.
“We we’re driving down 8th street, and you couldn’t even tell the water was very deep, we hit and my car just floated away,” said Montana McGill.
Montana McGill said she was fortunate people came to help push her out, but in the process, others found themselves in the same boat.
“While we were pushing my car four other cars got stuck too," said McGill.
Another woman said as she was leaving the Simmons Center to drive down Beech Street, she saw the severity of the flooding with cars stalling out.
“When the car stopped in front of me, I was like no please go, please turn, because If i would have stopped, I would’ve flooded my engine. I heard it just blowing bubbles. It was probably 2 and a half feet deep, I have never seen flooding like that on Beech," said Rachel Main.
McGill was shocked by the depth, saying she could feel her car float away before she had time to react.
“My first instinct was to just get out of there, but when I did I just went deeper. I even tried opening my door and water just flooded in my car,” said McGill.
Emergency Management says that often times it is hard to tell just how deep the water is.
But they remind people flooded roadways happen fast, and can be extremely dangerous.
“Our main thing, and it’s kind of a national thing is turn around don’t drown. If you can’t see underneath water then do not drive through it, because there is a current and it will wash you off the road. Even if you can see it, there’s till a current and it’s best to go around it. At the end of the day, your life is more important than getting to the other side," said Camden Dennard, the Stephens County Emergency Management Deputy Director.
Stephens County Emergency Management reminds people to keep an eye on the Facebook page for any advisories.
