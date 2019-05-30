The people of Duncan saw major flooding in areas this afternoon, water has since receded

“Our main thing, and it’s kind of a national thing is turn around don’t drown. If you can’t see underneath water then do not drive through it, because there is a current and it will wash you off the road. Even if you can see it, there’s till a current and it’s best to go around it. At the end of the day, your life is more important than getting to the other side," said Camden Dennard, the Stephens County Emergency Management Deputy Director.