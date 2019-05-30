Pioneer Park Elementary crossing guard wraps up 27 years

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -School has been out a week now for most students and that means missing out on some familiar faces.
Verna Howard took on the position as a crossing guard 27 years ago at Pioneer Park during a time when LPS didn’t have anyone for the job come the first day of school. Howard said this is a way for her to be around kids after she had lost her son.
“The principal said you come out and get among the kids and get use to it, after my son had died, and you’ll be happy to be around these kids just like they were yours, and I enjoy every bit of it," said Howard.
Not only is Howard known around the school, she is recognized around town for being the woman who is always waving and helping start the day for drivers passing by.
“I wave to them and they wave back at me so when they see me they say you’re always waving at me and they enjoy it, they enjoy it and they like that, I’m always doing that and they say you do a good job," said Howard.
Pioneer Park Counselor, Vivian Marshall said Howard is a wonderful asset to the school.
“She makes very good relationships with everybody, our parents, our teachers, our secretaries. She is very dedicated at what she does and the number one thing is she keeps our children safe, and she’s been doing it for many years in all types of weather," said Marshall.
