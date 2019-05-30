Reward offered in Tillman Co. water tower shooting

TILLMAN CO., Okla. (TNN) - The Tillman County sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find the person who shot a water tower.
We first told you about this story earlier this week when some residents in Tillman County experienced low water pressure as a result of those bullet holes.
The Tillman County sheriff's office has now teamed up with Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma to offer a reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the person behind that weekend shooting.
According to Rural Water District Number One, repairs have been made.
You can call 355-INFO to submit a tip anonymously or go to P3Tips.com
