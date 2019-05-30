Tillman County Sheriff investigating water tower shooting

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - The Tillman County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person responsible for shooting a water tower.
Tillman County Sheriff Bobby Whittington said the water tower was shot sometime Sunday night or Monday morning. Sheriff Whittington said they were able to recover shell casings from the water tower which have been sent to the OSBI for testing. In addition, the Lawton Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma have gotten involved, offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
"There’s no reason for this to happen. The tower is a lifeline for southwest Oklahoma for residents who live out in rural areas. There are over 40 homes that have been without water or loss of water pressure since this happened. Luckily the Tillman County Rural Water District has worked very hard to get it repaired,” Whittington said.
Whittington said the tower is fully repaired now, but it could end up becoming a very costly project.
"The Tillman County Rural Water District is going to be out a lot of money. Don’t know what the cost is to repair the holes as of yet, but if the patches don’t work and they have to replace that tower, they’re looking at upwards of $250,000,” Whittington said.
Tillman County Emergency Manager Randy Hasley said fortunately, everyone in the area has their water back to normal and while it was a bad situation, it could have been much worse. "In August when it could have really been hot and they’re watering their animals with that and so they would be possibly out of water,” Hasley said.
Sheriff Whittington said they will continue to do everything they can to bring whoever is responsible to justice.
"Not only did they jeopardize water supply for that area of the county, they were recklessly handling a firearm which is very serious. I’m a very pro second amendment person. That person gave all responsible gun owners a bad name,” Whittington said.
If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Tillman County Sheriff's Department at (580) 335 – 3013 or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at (580) 355 - INFO.
